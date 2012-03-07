UPDATE 1-Walmex sales rise in February

BRIEF-Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Wednesday said sales at its Mexico stores open at least a year rose 6.2 percent in February from the same month last year.
The retailer, known locally as Walmex, posted a higher sales increase than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of analysts pointed to an increase of 4.6 percent in same-store sales in February.
Walmex said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year rose 3.6 percent from February last year.
Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America rose 14.6 percent from last February.
Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc , said it opened eight stores in February.
Shares in the company closed down 0.3 percent at 40.38 pesos.
