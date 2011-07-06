UPDATE 1-Walmex June same-store sales up, miss estimates

UPDATE 2-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Same-store sales up 0.6 pct
* Survey of five analysts pointed to 1.6 pct rise
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, posted slightly higher same-store sales on Wednesday, but missed analysts' expectations.
The company, known as Walmex, said sales at stores open at least a year in Mexico rose 0.6 percent.
A Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a 1.6 rise in same-store sales from June last year.
Walmex, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), is fighting a price war with rivals to attract more customers.
Consumer spending in Mexico has remained sluggish and the country's recovery from the global recession has been driven by manufacturing.
Walmex shares fell 2.41 percent to 33.95 pesos in local trading. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)
