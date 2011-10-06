UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex posts higher Sept sales

* September same-store sales up 4.2 pct
* Total September sales up 12.4 pct
MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's top retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Thursday said sales at its
stores open at least a year rose in September from a year ago.
The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in
Mexico open at least a year rose 4.2 percent from September a
year earlier.
The September same-store sales increase was higher than
analysts expected. A Reuters survey had pointed to a 3.6
percent increase in same-store sales from September last year.
Total sales from Walmex units in Mexico and Central America
rose 12.4 percent in September, the company said.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)