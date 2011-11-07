Walmex posts higher October same store sales

MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Monday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in October from a year ago.

The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year were up 6.2 percent from October a year earlier.

The October same-store sales increase was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a 4.3 percent increase in same-store sales from October last year. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Carol Bishopric)