UPDATE 1-Walmex posts higher October same store sales

BRIEF-Maha Energy to acquire Gran Tierra's Brazilian operations
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.
(Adds sales detail)
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Monday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in October from a year ago.
The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year were up 6.2 percent from October a year earlier.
The October same-store sales increase was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a 4.3 percent increase in same-store sales from October last year.
The chain, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT.N), said its total consolidated sales rose 14.6 percent to 31.885 million pesos (2.358 million dollars).
Between October and early November, Walmex opened 42 stores for a total of 2,561 locations operating in Mexico and Central America.
Walmex shares closed Monday with a drop of 0.43 percent to 34.54 pesos, before the report.
(1 dollar = 13.52 pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.
HONG KONG, Feb 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co < JPM.N> said on Monday it had received approval and licence to underwrite corporate bonds in China's interbank bond market, making it the first U.S.-headquartered bank to do so.
* Sees copper around $5,800 a tonne in Jan-March (Recasts on forecast revision, adds comment)