Mexican retailer Walmex looking into selling its restaurant arm

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's largest retailer, said on Friday it has started looking into offloading its Vips restaurant business.
Walmex, as the company is known locally, operates various restaurants including the Vips, El Porton, Ragazzi and La Finca chains.
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.