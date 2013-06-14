版本:
Mexican retailer Walmex looking into selling its restaurant arm

MEXICO CITY, June 14 Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's largest retailer, said on Friday it has started looking into offloading its Vips restaurant business.

Walmex, as the company is known locally, operates various restaurants including the Vips, El Porton, Ragazzi and La Finca chains.

