版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 22日 星期三 04:09 BJT

Mexico's Walmex reports higher 1st-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported a 9 percent higher first-quarter profit.

The company reported a profit of 5.174 billion pesos ($339 million), compared to a profit of 4.75 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐