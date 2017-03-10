版本:
Walmex says Mexico approves sale of clothing chain to Liverpool

MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.

Walmex, as the company is known, said in a statement that the Federal Economic Competition Commission had approved the deal without and conditions and that the deal would likely be closed in the coming days.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
