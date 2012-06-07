UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex says May sales rise 1 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 7 Central America's biggest
retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday that
sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 1 percent
in May from the same month last year.
The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said sales at its
Central American stores open at least a year fell 1.5 percent
from May last year.
Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America,
including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 10.2 percent
from last May.
The company, which is investigating reports it bribed local
officials in Mexico to open stores more quickly, said it opened
18 stores in May.
Shares in Walmex fell 1.25 percent to 34.88 pesos on
Thursday.