Mexico's Walmex Sept same-store sales rise 10 pct y/y

MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 10 percent in September from a year earlier.

