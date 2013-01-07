版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 05:41 BJT

Mexico's Walmex posts 1.6 pct jump in Dec same-store sales

MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 1.6 percent in December from a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐