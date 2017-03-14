Walmex plans store upgrades, second Monterrey meat cutting plant

MEXICO CITY, March 14 Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's biggest retailer, plans to upgrade its stores, and will open a second meat cutting plant in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, executives said on Tuesday.

Walmex, as the company is known, showed statistics that underscored how much better its top stores were performing compared to its worst. The retailer, controlled by Wal-Mart Stores, is also investing to expand its ecommerce business, said Todd Harbaugh, head of Mexico operations.

(Reporting by Dan Freed in Mexico City)