RPT-INSIGHT-U.S. walnut growers look to China amid scandal

* Walnut growers lose confidence in Diamond Foods
* Concern over payments exacerbated by accounting scandal
* Chinese demand for American-grown walnuts surging
* Some growers pull out of Diamond contracts
By P.J. Huffstutter
RIO OSO, California, March 7 It was a
proud moment for the Kafkares family when they first hung the
Diamond Walnut Growers sign in their orchard more than a decade
ago.
People across this rolling stretch of northern California
loved that red diamond logo: the symbol of a century-old
agricultural icon, whose crop has long been an ingredient
favored by holiday bakers.
Now, the family is tearing down the sign in disgust. So are
their neighbors.
An accounting scandal over payments made by Diamond Foods
Inc to its growers -- as well as concerns that Diamond
may have been paying below-market prices for their crops -- has
hurt their confidence in the company, the largest U.S. walnut
processor.
That relationship had already been strained in recent years
as Diamond, a walnut farmer-owned cooperative until it became a
publicly traded company in 2005, sought to become a diverse
snack foods company.
The company's once dominant position in the walnut industry
is eroding as farmers flee Diamond's ranks, according to court
filings, company documents seen by Reuters, and interviews with
more than 25 growers and some former Diamond executives.
Exactly how many farmers have left Diamond in recent months
in unclear, but all of the growers spoken to for this story had
either recently left the Diamond fold or were considering doing
so, because they expect to get higher or more stable payments
from the company's rivals.
Diamond declined to comment or allow its executives to be
interviewed, saying its agreements with its walnut growers are
confidential.
Walnut growers' concerns that they may have been getting
below market prices as a result of Diamond's accounting and
payment practices have made them ripe targets for rivals from
China and elsewhere.
"You see that Diamond sign up front and you think, 'OK, pull
in there,'" said Manuel Tavares, a California-based grower
representative for Turkish walnut importer Turkhan Foods. "It's
easy pickings."
CHANGING TIMES
The arrival of more traders and processors is fueled by
rapidly growing consumer demand worldwide for American-grown
walnuts, particularly in China.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture tallied 2011 as the
biggest export year in the industry's history, with $1 billion
worth of walnuts sold and shipped overseas, up from $321 million
in 2005 when Diamond went public. Last year more than $218
million of walnuts went to China and Hong Kong, compared with
$6.6 million in 2005.
The speed of the growth -- walnuts are now California's
fourth-biggest export behind almonds, dairy products and wine --
has reshaped the U.S. walnut industry into an increasingly
competitive and transparent market.
Gone are the days when farmers would shy away from asking
how much a neighbor was being paid. Gone, too, is the tradition
of staying loyal to a processor that families had sold their
crops to for generations.
"Growers are hedging their bets," said Mike Poindexter,
whose family operates a rival processing plant in Selma,
California.
The accounting scandal has resulted in the ouster of Diamond
Chief Executive Michael Mendes and Chief Financial Officer
Steven Neil. Diamond is also restating its financial results for
two years and had to abandon plans to acquire the Pringles
potato chip brand from Procter & Gamble Co.
Diamond said on Feb. 8 its audit committee had discovered a
payments of $20 million to walnut growers in August 2010 and $60
million in September 2011 that were not booked in the correct
periods. By delaying such costs, Diamond likely boosted its
earnings in the years concerned.
Mendes told Wall Street analysts last fall the money in one
year was a pre-payment for nuts that had yet to be delivered.
But when farmers contacted Diamond, company employees said the
money was for walnuts delivered the previous year.
"I was told, point blank, by an employee that I was
thinking like a farmer and didn't understand accounting," said
Doug Barnhill, a Diamond walnut grower in Oakdale, California,
who is also a certified public accountant. "The rest of that
phone call was not pleasant."
Diamond is facing an investigation by securities regulators,
the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. It is also being
probed by federal prosecutors, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
Mendes' attorney declined to comment. Neil's attorney could
not be reached for comment.
Diamond was also rocked last fall, when one of its directors
committed suicide. It said the death was not connected to the
accounting problems.
DEBT COVENANTS
Under the terms of their contracts, Diamond's farmers
received partial payment when they delivered their crop to the
company last fall, with the final price to be determined later
this year. Now farmers are worried that Diamond will be strapped
for cash and may not be able to pay competitive prices.
Diamond faces a shareholder lawsuits that are likely to prove
distracting and possibly costly, in addition to the probes by
securities regulators and federal prosecutors.
The company's restatement of earnings could also put it
in breach of its debt covenants, which would likely lead to a
renegotiation of debt agreements and higher interest payments --
a particular concern given that Diamond borrowed heavily to make
acquisitions.
"There's a lot of uncertainty right now," said Matthew
Conant, a walnut grower and district director of the California
Farm Bureau Federation.
Meanwhile, Diamond has missed out on most of the growth in
Chinese demand, the result of a decision under Mendes years ago
to transform Diamond into a major U.S. snack food maker.
When it went public in 2005, Diamond depended on walnuts for
70 percent of net sales. At the time, Mendes' plan was to move
the company out of the commodities business of selling nuts in
their shells, which he called the "trash nut market," say
growers and one former cooperative official who knew Mendes.
His dream was to use acquisitions to transform Diamond into
one of the biggest snack food manufacturers in the world, while
continuing to sell its Emerald-branded nuts and vie against
Planters, the snack nut market giant.
In discussions with company officials at the time, farmers
say, Diamond said it wanted to diversify and reduce its reliance
on walnuts.
Mendes steered Diamond through the $190 million acquisition
of Pop Secret microwave popcorn in 2008 and bought Kettle Foods
potato chips for $615 million in 2010.
While Mendes turned to packaged snacks, the market for
walnuts took off.
Around 2008, China's demand for nuts -- from almonds and
pistachios to walnuts -- began to soar as Chinese incomes grew.
Demand has outstripped domestic supply and Chinese consumers
typically judge U.S. nuts to be of a higher quality than those
from China.
Diamond didn't adjust.
Its walnut business mainly focused on the premium U.S.
market for shelled nuts ready for snacking or baking. The only
problem: U.S. demand for shelled nuts has either stayed flat or
fallen in recent years.
By contrast, the Chinese are mainly after nuts that are
still in their shells, leaving processors asking why they should
go to the expense of picking apart walnuts when there's a
booming market for nuts whose shells have not been removed.
As a result of its strategy, Diamond's international
business steadily shrank as a percentage of the company's net
sales, and Diamond's presence in the Chinese and other overseas
commodities markets has become marginal at best, according to
public filings and sources familiar with the company's
operations.
Certainly its growth in the U.S. snack foods business has
been strong, helping to lift net profit more than six-fold
during fiscal years 2007 to 2011. But the nature of the
accounting problems means those figures may well be in doubt.
Diamond's competition, meanwhile, has been building. In
2009, fifty-nine companies in California processed or marketed
walnuts. Today, the number is 81, with most of the newcomers
focusing on the international market.
POACHING FARMERS
For the most part, the imported tree nut business in China
is dominated by traders and importers from the Pearl River Delta
in southern China, who rely on brokers in Hong Kong to help them
source product, say industry watchers.
Great Favour International Ltd, Hong Kong Ever Bright
Development Co and On Tak Lung Ltd are among those that have
approached California walnut farmers in the past, and are now
looking to snap up this year's crop for export to China and
elsewhere, said R.L. "Pete" Turner, who runs an agricultural
consulting firm in Stockton, California, and also farms walnuts.
Some of the farmers they've approached previously supplied
Diamond, according to Turner and a source at a rival processor.
Walnuts account for 30 percent of Great Favour
International's business, according to a company spokeswoman. It
mainly imports walnuts from the United States and may try to
acquire more, depending on market conditions, she said.
A spokeswoman for On Tak Lung said it is importing walnuts
from the United States, though its main business is in almonds,
with only 20 percent of its trade in walnuts. She said that she
hadn't heard of Diamond. Hong Kong Ever Bright Development could
not be reached for comment.
At least one group of Chinese buyers decided to set up shop
closer to the source and launched BHK Nut Corp last year. The
company runs a custom walnut processing center in Orosi,
California, a hamlet 150 miles southeast of Diamond's processing
plant in Stockton. Chris Yu, president of BHK Nut, did not
return several calls for comment.
Farmers say the price offered by Diamond's domestic and
overseas rivals for premium nuts beats what Diamond offered in
recent years by at least 30 percent, and in some cases as much
as 100 percent.
The struggle has become so intense that some rivals have
been encouraging growers to pull out of their contracts with
Diamond early, according to the farmers.
"I've had someone offer to back up a truck at harvest and
take all the nuts," said Manuel Kafkares, the farmer in Rio Oso
who owns a 40-acre orchard.
Kafkares said no. But after 14 years with Diamond, he and
his family have let their contract lapse. The Kafkares have
decided to go with rival John B. Sanfilippo & Son, owner of the
Fisher nut brand, saying the scandal has raised doubts that
Diamond will be able to recover and pay them competitive prices.
COURT RULING
Complaints by growers about payments from Diamond are not
new. They began to swirl in 2005, soon after the company went
public. In 2008, a group of former members of the pre-IPO
cooperative filed a class-action lawsuit in San Joaquin County
against Diamond. The plaintiffs argued, among other things, that
the company had breached its contract by paying them at below
fair market value for their 2005 and 2006 walnut crops,
according to the complaint.
A state appellate court ultimately sided with Diamond. The
company is currently suing more than 40 farmers for nearly $1.2
million in attorney's fees.
The company declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Given this tension, some farmers say the recent accounting
scandal only fueled their eagerness to leave.
While there are a number of large growers, the majority of
the state's more than 5,700 walnut farmers do not own a lot of
land. Walnut farms in California, on average, are 46.3 acres,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2007 census.
When the company went public in 2005, Diamond had at least
1,600 growers under contract, who produced about 50 percent of
the walnuts grown in California, according to court documents
and some former Diamond farmers. Last fall, as the accounting
scandal was coming to light, Diamond had about 1,000 farmers
under contract and controlled approximately 20 percent of the
market.
Whether Diamond will be able to recover from its current
troubles and rebuild its business is unclear. Either way, it's
going to be very expensive -- both in cash and in credibility --
for the company to remain a major player in the walnut
business, according to industry experts and rival processors.
The grower community's reaction to the scandal hasn't been
pretty either. At the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, in
February, the Diamond Foods booth sat abandoned. A rival joked
about putting up a photograph of the Titanic in the empty space.
One man walked up to the spot, turned and spat on it, before
walking away.
The company's interim management team is trying to stem the
bleeding.
Late last month, the company said it would pay retention
bonuses to key senior executives, according to a regulatory
filing. Earlier, interim CEO Rick Wolford met with growers
behind closed doors at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa
Valley, promising to pay more competitive prices in
the future, according to sources familiar with these meetings.
For farmer John Taresh, who did not attend these meetings,
such promises come too late. Taresh, whose family has sold
walnuts to the company since the 1940s, recently wrote to
Diamond to break the family's contract a year early. The scandal
had damaged his trust in the company.
He said he called Diamond to let it know -- and give the
company a last chance to change his mind.
The company, he said, never called him back.