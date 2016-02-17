UPDATE 2-Dungey replaces Lee as entertainment chief at Disney's ABC network

(Adds details on Lee's replacement, background on ABC)
LOS ANGELES Feb 17 ABC drama executive Channing
Dungey was promoted to president of entertainment at the Walt
Disney Co broadcast network in a shakeup following the
resignation of Paul Lee on Wednesday, the company said.
Dungey helped launch hits such as "Scandal" and "How to Get
Away with Murder," both from producer Shonda Rhimes, and the
military drama "Quantico."
In the new post, Dungey becomes the first black person to
run entertainment programming at a U.S. broadcast network. She
was previously executive vice president in charge of drama
development, movies and miniseries.
Lee stepped down from his post, Disney said in a statement.
He was named head of ABC Entertainment in 2010 with the task of
boosting ratings at the third-place network.
During his tenure, Lee picked shows such as "Black-ish,"
"Fresh Off the Boat" and "How to Get Away with Murder" that
diversified ABC's programming line-up. Audiences grew during the
2014-15 television season but have since slipped. This season,
ABC averages 6.6 million primetime viewers, ranking third behind
CBS Corp's CBS network and Comcast Corp's NBC,
according to Nielsen data through Feb. 14.
Dungey will report to Ben Sherwood, who became head of the
Disney-ABC Television Group roughly two years ago.
The New York Times first reported Lee's resignation.
