Disney names ex-Warner Bros. executive Rosenblum to TV business post

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Walt Disney Co has hired former Warner Bros. executive Bruce Rosenblum as president of business operations for the Disney/ABC Television Group, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Rosenblum's responsibilities will include global distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, and digital media strategy for the unit, which includes the ABC broadcast network and cable channels, the company said.

