Disney names ex-Warner Bros. executive Rosenblum to TV business post

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Walt Disney Co has hired former Warner Bros. executive Bruce Rosenblum as president of business operations for the Disney/ABC Television Group, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Rosenblum's responsibilities will include global distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, and digital media strategy for the unit, which includes the ABC broadcast network and cable channels, the company said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.