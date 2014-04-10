ABC News names James Goldston president

April 10 ABC News on Thursday appointed James
Goldston as president, succeeding Ben Sherwood, who was named
co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC
Television Group.
Goldston is currently the senior vice president responsible
for content and development at ABC News and has worked closely
with Sherwood over the past three years.
Goldston joined ABC in 2004 after leading Britain's current
affair program "Tonight with Trevor McDonald." He served in
several positions at ABC, including executive producer of
Nightline, catapulting the program to first from third place.
Goldston also helped ABC's "Good Morning America" become the
top morning show.
Sherwood is replacing Anne Sweeney effective next year.
ABC is owned by Walt Disney.
