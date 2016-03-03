Disney plans to add two more ships to cruise line

March 3 Walt Disney Co said it signed an agreement to build two cruise ships for its Disney Cruise Line business.

The company, which signed the agreement with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, said on Thursday the ships are expected to be completed in 2021 and 2023.

Disney Cruise Line, which comes under the company's parks and resorts business, was launched in 1998 and operates out of ports in North America and Europe.

The new ships, at about 135,000 gross tons, will be the biggest in Disney's fleet.

The company is a much smaller player than market-dominating companies such as Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and has added capacity slowly.

Disney operates four ships, with Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy starting operations in 2011 and 2012, respectively.