Disney's Iger says hackers claim to have stolen upcoming movie - Hollywood Reporter

May 15 Walt Disney Co Chief Executive
Bob Iger has revealed that hackers claimed to have access to an
unnamed upcoming movie and have demanded a ransom, the Hollywood
Reporter said on Monday.
Iger made the comments during a town hall meeting with ABC
employees in New York City, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing
multiple sources. (bit.ly/2qp00MK)
The hackers have demanded that a huge sum be paid on
Bitcoin, but Disney has refused to pay, the publication said.
Disney was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)