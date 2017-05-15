版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 05:20 BJT

Disney's Iger says hackers claim to have stolen upcoming movie - Hollywood Reporter

May 15 Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger has revealed that hackers claimed to have access to an unnamed upcoming movie and have demanded a ransom, the Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

Iger made the comments during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources. (bit.ly/2qp00MK)

The hackers have demanded that a huge sum be paid on Bitcoin, but Disney has refused to pay, the publication said.

Disney was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐