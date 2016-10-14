版本:
Disney, Dole Food to offer co-branded fresh produce

Oct 14 Walt Disney Co's consumer products unit and Dole Food Co said on Friday that they plan to launch co-branded fresh produce, featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters.

Dole, a producer of fresh fruits and vegetables, and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media will start selling their products this fall, the companies said in a statement.

The companies will supply Disney-branded Dole bananas, pineapples, berries, and vegetables to grocery and retail stores across the United States, the statement said.

The partnership will also launch health and nutrition education programs in 2017. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

