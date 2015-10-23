Disney's ESPN withdraws content from YouTube

Oct 23 Walt Disney Co's sports network ESPN said it will not make its content available on YouTube, due to the recently announced ad-free subscription-based offering coined YouTube Red.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday it will launch YouTube Red, a $10-a-month subscription option that lets viewers watch videos without interruption from advertisements, in the United States on Oct. 28.

"ESPN is not currently part of the Red service. Content previously available on the free YouTube service will be available across ESPN digital properties," ESPN said in a statement.

Disney, ESPN's parent company, however, has signed a deal to include its content on YouTube Red, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PGYePy)

Disney and YouTube could not immediately be reached for comments. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)