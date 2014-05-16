版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 17日 星期六 05:52 BJT

Judge approves Disney, Intuit settlement of hiring lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO May 16 A U.S. judge granted final approval on Friday to a $20 million settlement involving Intuit and Walt Disney Co's Lucasfilm and Pixar units in a widely watched lawsuit over hiring in Silicon Valley.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Four other companies, including Apple and Google, agreed to pay a combined $324 million to resolve similar allegations of hiring collusion. Koh has not yet ruled on that larger settlement. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐