Walt Disney to invest $200 mln in Vice Media

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 3 Walt Disney Co will invest $200 million in edgy video maker Vice Media, known for its coverage of current affairs for the Millennial generation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Financial Times had reported the news earlier on Tuesday.
Separately, Vice said it would take over H2, a spinoff from the History channel that is owned by A&E Networks - a joint venture of Disney, Hearst Corp and NBC Universal Inc.
A&E had invested $250 million for a 10 percent stake in Vice last year, then valuing the company at $2.5 billion.
The new channel - working title "Viceland" - will be launched early next year with prime-time shows including "Gaycation", with Ellen Page and Ian Daniel, "Huang's World", Noisey, and Weediquette, the companies said in a statement.
Started in 1994 as a Montreal punk magazine, Vice has grown into a global multimedia brand with print, television and online content as well as a record label and book publishing.
Vice, which won an Emmy award last year, has carved a niche for itself at a time when TV networks have struggled with bringing news to many young consumers who access their news through digital and social media channels.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.