UPDATE 1-Disney CFO James Rasulo to step down

June 1 Walt Disney Co said James Rasulo,
a 29-year veteran of the media company, would step down as chief
financial officer at the end of the month.
Rasulo, 58, will continue to work in an advisory capacity to
Chief Executive Bob Iger, Disney said on Monday.
A new CFO will be named at a later date.
Rasulo was the second-highest paid executive at Disney,
earning $16.2 million in the year ended Sept. 27. In 2013, he
earned $10.7 million.
Rasulo, who had been working without a contract since the
end of January, was once considered a top candidate to replace
Iger, according to Wall Street analysts.
Rasulo, also known as "Jay", became Disney's finance chief
in 2010 after heading the parks and resorts division.
Iger had switched the jobs of Rasulo and then-CFO Thomas
Staggs so each could broaden their experience.
Rasulo joined Disney in 1986 as a director of strategic
planning and development.
