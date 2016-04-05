UPDATE 1-Disney exec search may mean longer stay for CEO Iger - analysts

(Adds comment from executive recruiter; updates shares)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, April 5 Walt Disney Co
Chief Executive Bob Iger could be asked to postpone his
retirement a third time to help smooth the transition to a new
leader of the storied media company, analysts suggested after
Monday's surprise resignation of Chief Operating Officer Tom
Staggs.
Disney shares fell 1.7 percent to end at $97 on Tuesday as
investors digested news that the company was losing the person
Wall Street considered the heir apparent to Iger.
The company, which owns TV networks, theme parks and a movie
studio did not give a reason for Staggs' exit but said on Monday
that he would remain a special adviser to Iger through
September.
Staggs had never formally been identified as Iger's
successor, but his promotion to the No. 2 job a little more than
a year ago had put him in the lead to become CEO after Iger's
scheduled departure in 2018.
A source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that
Staggs decided to leave after learning that the board was
expanding its CEO search and he was not guaranteed to land the
job.
The sudden move left Wall Street and Hollywood guessing
about who would emerge as Iger's successor. One name frequently
mentioned as a potential candidate is Facebook Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who sits on the Disney board.
Facebook declined to comment.
An executive with experience in technology, even if they are
from outside the traditional media business, would be a strong
candidate to oversee Disney's various units, said Umesh
Ramakrishnan, founding partner at executive search firm Kingsley
Gate Partners.
"Disney will be missing out big time if they don't get
somebody with a strong digital background," he said. "Its
multiple businesses are now bound together by a digital thread.
Being able to sell the product and serve it to the millennial
generation is what's going to determine success."
While it vets outside executives, Disney's board might be
able to persuade Iger to extend his contract so he can spend
more time grooming a successor, analysts said.
"We think Iger could potentially delay his exit if need be,"
Cowen and Co analysts said in a note to clients.
If Iger, 65, extends his term, it wouldn't be the first
time.
He has insisted that he will retire in June 2018, although
the board twice previously convinced him to extend his contract.
In his 15 years as CEO, Iger has led Disney to record
profits and executed the successful acquisitions of Pixar,
Marvel Entertainment and "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm Ltd.
"To borrow a phrase, the best successor to Bob Iger may very
well be Bob Iger," Nomura analysts said in a note.
Still, Disney's shares have declined 7.7 percent since the
beginning of the year.
Iger recently acknowledged subscriber declines at Disney's
sports network ESPN, raising concern among investors about how
the channel would adapt to streaming, as customers move away
from traditional pay TV services.
"We think Mr. Staggs had been working to solve ESPN and
'future of TV' issues while COO ... but TV operations are
unlikely to be disrupted by his departure," the Nomura analysts
wrote.
