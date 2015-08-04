Disney revenue rises 5.1 percent

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
Aug 4 Media company Walt Disney Co's revenue rose 5.1 percent in the third quarter as its TV networks pulled in higher fees and theme parks attracted more visitors.
Revenue rose to $13.10 billion in the quarter ended June 27 from $12.47 billion a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Net income climbed to $2.48 billion, or $1.45 per share, from $2.25 billion, or $1.28 per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.