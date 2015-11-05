Disney revenue rises 9 pct as ad sales rise

Nov 5 Media company Walt Disney Co reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from ads on its cable TV networks including ESPN and as more people visited its U.S. theme parks.

Revenue rose to $13.51 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3 from $12.39 billion a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Net income climbed to $1.61 billion, or 95 cents per share, from $1.50 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)