UPDATE 3-Disney profit rises with gains at cable networks

(Adds comments from conference call, details on various
divisions; updates shares)
By Lisa Richwine and Devika Krishna Kumar
Nov 5 Walt Disney Co reported higher
quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as cable
networks including ESPN brought in higher advertising revenue
and collected more fees from pay TV distributors.
Disney shares were roughly unchanged in after-hours trading.
In August, the stock plummeted when the company acknowledged a
decline in subscribers at ESPN, elevating fears across the pay
television business about a shift to online video services.
For July through September, Disney's net income rose to
$1.61 billion, or 95 cents per share, from $1.50 billion, or 86
cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company
earned $1.20 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.14,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue came in slightly below analysts' estimates. The
company also said it lost subscribers at certain cable networks
while it gained customers from the SEC Network it launched last
year.
Overall, the media networks unit that includes ESPN, the
Disney Channels and ABC recorded a 27 percent increase in
operating income to $1.8 billion.
Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the company was
sticking with the forecast it gave in August when the company
lowered its cable profit guidance after saying ESPN had
experienced "modest" subscriber losses.
On Thursday, Iger said he remained "bullish" about ESPN and
"there was no reason to panic" about his earlier comments
acknowledging changes in TV viewing habits.
"We like the environment because we think long-term it gives
us more opportunities," Iger said.
The threat of "cord-cutting," or dropping of pay TV service,
remains a key concern for investors. On Wednesday, media stocks
dropped when Time Warner Inc said it needed to take new
steps to adapt to the television shakeup.
CLSA analyst Vasily Karasyov said Disney's latest results
for ESPN "should be comforting" to shareholders.
The company's total revenue rose 9.1 percent to $13.51
billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of about $13.57
billion.
Disney's theme parks unit posted a 7 percent rise in
operating profit to $687 million, lifted by higher spending and
attendance at its U.S. parks.
At the movie studio, films "Inside Out" and "Ant-Man" helped
profit more than double to $530 million.
The consumer products division recorded a 10 percent jump in
profit to $416 million, driven by licensing revenue from
"Frozen," "Avengers" and classic "Star Wars" merchandise, the
company said.
Disney shares were down 0.1 percent in after-hours trading
at $112.85.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Lisa Shumaker and
Bernard Orr)