UPDATE 2-ESPN takes edge off 'Star Wars' success at Disney

By Lisa Richwine and Lehar Maan
Feb 9 Walt Disney Co's ESPN network
posted a decline in profit, overshadowing the blockbuster
success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which drove quarterly
income and revenue ahead of Wall Street expectations.
Investors seemed nervous about the future prospects for
Disney and other older media companies, sending its shares down
5.2 percent to $87.56 in after-hours trading.
The media networks unit that includes sports network ESPN,
the Disney Channels and ABC recorded a 5.6 percent decline in
operating income to $1.41 billion. That was due in part to
higher programming costs at ESPN and a decline in subscribers to
the sports network, which offset an increase in advertising
revenue.
ESPN programming costs rose due to a change in the timing of
college football bowl games, and the strong dollar also hurt
results, Disney said.
Chief Executive Bob Iger said ESPN subscriptions had risen
recently, but investors and analysts are concerned that Disney
and other media companies are being abandoned by "cord cutters",
especially younger viewers who do not watch traditional
television or buy pay TV packages.
"I actually believe that this notion that either the
expanded basic bundle is experiencing its demise, or that ESPN
is cratering in any way from a subscriber perspective is just
ridiculous. Sports is too popular," Iger told analysts on a
conference call after the earnings announcement.
"We fully expect our media networks, including ESPN to
continue to deliver bottom line growth, which means ad revenue
growth will continue to outpace spending," Iger said during the
call.
Shares of MTV and Paramount owner Viacom Inc on
Tuesday fell 21 percent after missing Wall Street sales
estimates for a fifth straight quarter.
The concerns surrounding ESPN took the shine off of "The
Force Awakens", the first "Star Wars" movie produced by Disney
after it bought Lucasfilm from creator George Lucas in 2012 for
$4 billion.
Disney spent more than $200 million to produce "The Force
Awakens," the seventh installment in the series. The stellar
launch of the movie helped the studio business almost double its
operating income to $1.01 billion.
Disney's quarterly net income rose to a record $2.88
billion, or $1.73 per share, from $2.18 billion, or $1.27 per
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.63 per share,
that handily beat analysts' average estimate of $1.45 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13.8 percent to $15.24 billion in the first
quarter ended Jan. 2, which beat analyst expectations of $14.75
billion.
