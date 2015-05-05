Disney revenue rises with lift from media networks, theme parks

May 5 Walt Disney Co reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ad sales and affiliate fees in its media networks business and an increase in spending by visitors at its theme parks.

Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $2.11 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended March 28, from $1.92 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $12.46 billion from $11.65 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)