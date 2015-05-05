Disney revenue rises with lift from media networks, theme parks

May 5 Walt Disney Co reported a 7
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ad sales and
affiliate fees in its media networks business and an increase in
spending by visitors at its theme parks.
Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $2.11
billion, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended March
28, from $1.92 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $12.46 billion from $11.65 billion.
