UPDATE 4-Disney promises earnings growth next two years, shares rise

(Adds comments from conference call)
By Lisa Richwine and Arunima Banerjee
Nov 10 Walt Disney Co executives
promised earnings growth for the next two years, easing investor
concerns over a quarterly drop in ad sales and subscribers at
its ESPN sports network, sending the media company's shares up
in after-hours trading.
Executives said they expected modest earnings per share
growth in fiscal 2017 and "more robust growth" in fiscal 2018
and beyond, as ESPN attracts more online viewers, the new
Shanghai theme park lures visitors and the movie studio releases
more "Star Wars" installments and other films.
The company's stock rose 2.7 percent to $97.25 after hours.
Disney and media rivals face challenges from "cord cutters"
who are dropping TV subscriptions for cheaper and more
convenient online services, and the issue is especially
important for ESPN, one of Disney's most important brands.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share in the
latest quarter, missing the $1.16 consensus forecast of analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares dropped immediately after the report, but revived
after executives' comments on growth in a call to analysts.
"We are extremely confident that we'll continue to deliver
significant long-term growth," Chief Executive Bob Iger said.
The future of ESPN has been in focus since August 2015 when
Iger acknowledged "modest" subscriber losses at the sports
network.
On Thursday, Iger said the company had taken "a more bullish
position on the future of ESPN's (subscriber) base."
"To some extent, the causes of those losses have abated,
notably the migration to smaller packages" that do not include
ESPN, Iger said. New digital services "are going to offer ESPN
opportunities they haven't had to reach more people," he said.
The strength of ESPN has been a concern on Wall Street, said
BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield.
"There is nothing in the release that changes investor views
that ESPN is the struggling division," Greenfield said. The
company has been investing in share buybacks rather than
addressing the problem at ESPN, he added.
Disney expects to repurchase between $7 billion and $8
billion worth of shares in fiscal 2017, Chief Financial Officer
Christine McCarthy said.
Asked about the impact of the election of Donald Trump as
U.S. president, Iger said it was possible it could speed up work
in Washington to lower the corporate tax rate, which Disney has
advocated.
For the September quarter, revenue in Disney's cable
networks business, which includes ESPN and the youth-focused
Disney Channel, fell 6.8 percent to $3.96 billion in the fiscal
fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting $4.13 billion, according
to FactSet StreetAccount.
Nielsen data estimated that ESPN lost 621,000 subscribers in
November - a figure Disney has contested.
Disney's movie business generated revenue of $1.81 billion
in the quarter, up 1.57 percent, missing the average FactSet
estimate of $1.84 billion. New releases including "Pete's
Dragon" could not match last year's success with "Inside Out,"
"Ant-Man" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
Revenue from Disney's theme parks, resorts and cruise line
business rose 0.6 percent to $4.39 billion. Four million people
visited the new Shanghai Disneyland in the first four months,
executives said. Operations should be "very close to breakeven"
in fiscal 2017, McCarthy said.
Attendance declined at Disney's parks in Paris, Hong Kong
and California during the September quarter, the company said.
Net income attributable to the company, which also owns the
ABC TV network, rose to $1.77 billion, or $1.10 per share, in
the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, from $1.61 billion, or
95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Disney's revenue fell to $13.14 billion from $13.51 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $13.52 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson, Anil D'Silva and Bill
Rigby)