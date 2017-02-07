版本:
Disney revenue falls 3 pct, weighed by ESPN and studio business

Feb 7 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, hurt by a drop in advertising revenue at ESPN and a lack of hit movie releases compared with a year earlier.

Disney's revenue decreased to $14.78 billion in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $15.24 billion a year earlier.

For more than a year, the media company has been struggling with subscriber losses due to "cord-cutting", especially at ESPN.

Net income attributable to Disney dropped to $2.48 billion, or $1.55 per share, from $2.88 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
