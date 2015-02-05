版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五

Disney parks chief Staggs named chief operating officer

LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Walt Disney Co named parks division chief Thomas Staggs as chief operating officer of the media and theme park company, making him the likely successor to Chief Executive Bob Iger.

Staggs will assume the role of chief operating officer immediately while continuing to lead the parks and resorts unit until a successor is named, Disney said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
