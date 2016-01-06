New 'Star Wars' film to set all-time domestic sales record

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 Blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will pass "Avatar" on Wednesday to become the top-selling film of all time in the United States and Canada, Walt Disney Co said.
Domestic ticket sales for the seventh "Star Wars" movie reached $758.2 million through Tuesday, and will top the record of $760.5 million set by "Avatar" on Wednesday, Disney said. "Avatar" was released in December 2009.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment