LOS ANGELES Jan 9 Global blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" sold an estimated $33 million in tickets on its first day in China, the world's second-largest film market, Walt Disney Co said on Saturday.

The figure represent Disney's biggest opening day ever in China and the highest Saturday opening day in the country in industry history, the company said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)