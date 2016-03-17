ABC to offer more Warner Bros TV episodes on demand under deal

March 17 Walt Disney Co's ABC network
will offer all episodes of new Warner Bros television shows on
demand, the companies said on Thursday, breaking with the
industry practice of showing only the last five episodes that
have aired.
Shows in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be available
on ABC's streaming platforms, spokesman Paul McGuire for Warner
Bros, a Time Warner Inc unit, said. The agreement
excludes shows that Warner Bros already makes for ABC, such as
"The Bachelor," he added.
"For our studio, the more people watch our shows, the more
valuable they become for us over the long run," Craig Hunegs,
president of business and strategy at Warner Bros television
group, said in a statement.
U.S. networks are changing the way they develop and release
new shows to adapt to new TV viewing habits, as a growing number
of Americans opt for Internet streaming video instead of
traditional cable or satellite television service.
In November, Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes hinted
that the company would delay licensing its content to streaming
services.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Chang)