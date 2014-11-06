Disney announces 'Toy Story 4' for 2017, directed by Lasseter

LOS ANGELES Nov 6 Walt Disney Co will extend one of Pixar's most successful film franchises with the release of "Toy Story 4" in 2017 and will bring back John Lasseter to direct.

"John created 'Toy Story' and directed its first two films and it's great to have him back directing one of our most valuable properties," Disney chief executive Bob Iger said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Diane Craft)