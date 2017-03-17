UPDATE 1-U.S. says Walt Disney subsidiaries to pay $3.8 mln in back wages

(Adds Disney response)

March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday.

The wages will be paid to 16,339 employees at the two units -- Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc -- after U.S. officials found violations regarding minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping, the department said.

"The Department of Labor has identified a group of cast members who may have performed work outside of their scheduled shift, and we will be providing a one-time payment to resolve this," a Walt Disney World Resort spokeswoman told Reuters.

Disney's Parks and Resorts unit operates its parks and resorts around the globe, including the Florida-based Walt Disney World Resort.

"We are adjusting our procedures to avoid this in the future," the spokeswoman said in an email.