BRIEF-Judge allows 'pink slime' lawsuit vs ABC News to continue

BRIEF-GE Q1 results press release
Please click on the link below for GE's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
March 27 Walt Disney Co : * South Dakota judge refuses to dismiss beef products inc defamation lawsuit
versus Walt Disney co's abc news over 'pink slime' report -- court
ruling * State court judge in union county, South Dakota dismisses some claims, but
allows beef products to pursue defamation case
Please click on the link below for GE's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
* Lowe's Companies Inc - CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2plrYvl) Further company coverage:
April 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.