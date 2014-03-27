版本:
BRIEF-Judge allows 'pink slime' lawsuit vs ABC News to continue

March 27 Walt Disney Co : * South Dakota judge refuses to dismiss beef products inc defamation lawsuit

versus Walt Disney co's abc news over 'pink slime' report -- court

ruling * State court judge in union county, South Dakota dismisses some claims, but

allows beef products to pursue defamation case
