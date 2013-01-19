Disney's Iger gets more than $40 mln pay for 2012

Jan 18 Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger got a 20 percent bump in his 2012 pay, totaling $40.2 million, regulatory filings showed.

Iger's package included $2.5 million in base salary, with an additional $9.5 million in stock awards, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

Iger also received a cash-and-stock bonus of about $24.3 million.

92 percent of Iger's total package was based on the company's financial results and stock performance, Disney said.

"In our meetings with shareholders, there was broad agreement that Mr. Iger's performance as chief executive officer has been excellent," the company said.

"During his tenure, the company's financial results have been outstanding."

Iger, who turns 62 in February, succeeded Michael Eisner as CEO in October 2005. His reign has seen acquisitions of filmmaker George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise, "Toy Story" creator Pixar, and the comic book powerhouse Marvel. ()

Disney's stock has more than doubled since Iger took over at the helm. It jumped 33 percent in 2012 alone.

The company earned $3.07 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $42.28 billion for its fiscal year ended September 2012.

Iger is scheduled to step down from his role as CEO in March 2015, and chairman in 2016.