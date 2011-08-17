New Issue-Walt Disney sells $1.85 bln in 3 parts

Aug 17 Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) on Wednesday sold $1.85 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.35 PCT MATURITY 8/16/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.206 FIRST PAY 2/16/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.516 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 8/16/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.717 FIRST PAY 2/16/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.899 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 72 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 8/16/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.011 FIRST PAY 2/16/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.435 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 87.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS