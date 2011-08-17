版本:
New Issue-Walt Disney sells $1.85 bln in 3 parts

  Aug 17 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Wednesday
sold $1.85 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 1.35 PCT     MATURITY 8/16/2016 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.206    FIRST PAY 2/16/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 1.516 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 60 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 2.75 PCT     MATURITY 8/16/2021 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 98.717    FIRST PAY 2/16/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 2.899 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 72 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS
TRANCHE 3
AMT $350 MLN      COUPON 4.375 PCT    MATURITY 8/16/2041 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.011    FIRST PAY 2/16/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 4.435 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 87.5 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

