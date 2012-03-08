Disney shrugs off shareholder concern on CEO role

March 8 Walt Disney Co, which
recently voted to give the chairman's post to Chief Executive
Robert Iger, said it disagreed with a longtime shareholder that
the move would hurt the company.
On Wednesday, Connecticut Treasurer Denise Nappier, whose
public pension fund owns about 642,000 shares of the company,
urged shareholders to vote against the re-election of
governance-committee board members, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
"(Disney) strongly disagrees with Ms. Nappier's position
which utterly disregards both the company's record of financial
performance and that nine out of the ten directors will be
independent," the entertainment and theme-park company said in a
statement Wednesday.
Disney said 68 percent of the top 100 S&P companies have a
joint CEO and chairman, and that combining the positions was
part of a carefully considered succession plan.
Nappier's statement echoes independent proxy advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services' opinion earlier this week
that Disney's move "reversed an earlier commitment to
independent board leadership without transparency or shareholder
input."
ISS has said that the move was "an about-face" from reforms
adopted after some shareholders objected in 2004 to former CEO
Michael Eisner also holding the chairman's job.