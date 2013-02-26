版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三

Proxy advisers urge split of chairman, CEO roles at Disney

Feb 26 Proxy advisers ISS and Glass, Lewis & Co urged shareholders to vote in favor of a proposal to split the chairman and chief executive roles at Walt Disney Co.

The influential proxy advisers in reports on Tuesday also urged shareholders to cast advisory ballots "against" the pay of chief executive Robert Iger and other executives.
