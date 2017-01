May 10 Walt Disney Co's reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the box-office success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and animated movie "Zootopia".

The net income attributable to company rose to $2.14 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter ended April 2, from $2.11 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $12.97 billion from $12.46 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)