Coal miner Walter Energy files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after struggling with a steep fall in coal prices since 2011.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said its U.S. units have filed for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but its other operations including those in Canada and the UK are not included in the filings.
The company said terms of the restructuring assume senior lenders will convert all of their debt into equity. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.