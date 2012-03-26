UPDATE 1-Walter Energy sees weak 1st-qtr

* Sees Q1 met coal output at 2.8-2.9 million metric tons

* Sees 2012 met coal output at 11.5-13 million metric tons

* Says to cut output from Maple underground coal mine from Q2

March 26 Walter Energy Inc said first-quarter revenue and profit will be disappointing due to weaker coal prices, but the company forecast sequentially higher metallurgical coal production.

Walter Energy expects steel-making coal or met coal prices to fall 10 percent to 15 percent from the fourth quarter.

The company expects met coal production in the range of 2.8 million to 2.9 million metric tons for the first quarter of 2012, up 16 percent to 21 percent from the fourth quarter.

Walter Energy said it will cut 35 percent of output from its lower-margin Maple underground coal mine in West Virginia, which produces about 60,000 metric tons of met coal each month, from the second quarter.

The company said the cut will be offset by increased output of higher-margin hard coking coal from Alabama and Canada.

The company's shares were trading at $62.41 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.