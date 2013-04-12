版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-Walter Energy shares up 6.4 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 12 Walter Energy Inc : * Shares up 6.4 percent in premarket trading

