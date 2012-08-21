版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Walter Energy rating unchanged by agreement amendment

Aug 21 Walter Energy Inc : * Amends credit agreement; credit positive; ratings unchanged * Rpt-moody's: walter energy amends credit agreement; credit positive; ratings

unchanged

