版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 20日 星期三 04:59 BJT

Walter Energy says hedge fund to nominate dissident slate

Feb 19 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc said on Tuesday it had received notice that an affiliate of hedge fund Audley Capital Advisors LLP plans to nominate a slate of five directors to its board.

The company said it had not had contact with Audley aside from the notice of intent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐