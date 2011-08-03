UPDATE 1-Walter Energy Q2 lags Wall Street; shares fall

* Q2 adj EPS $2.36 vs est $3.98

Aug 3 Coal miner Walter Energy's second-quarter profit missed expectation hurt by higher costs and weather-related challenges at its Alabama and North-East British Columbia operations.

Net earnings fell to $107.4 million, or $1.71 per share, from $116.2 million, or $2.16 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.36 per share.

Revenue rose to $773 million from $410.6 million as prices for metallurgical coal rose on demand from global steelmakers.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.98 per share on revenue of $914.52 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costs rose 157 percent to $619.3 million.

In June, a top shareholder urged Walter to sell itself after Chief Executive Keith Calder resigned. Audley Capital Advisors, a hedge fund holding about 1.5 percent of Walter's shares, said it had spoken to parties interested in a partial or outright acquisition of the $7 billion company.

Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were down 5 percent at $105.5 in after market trade. They closed at $110.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)