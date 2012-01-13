版本:
UPDATE 1-Walter Energy sees weak Q4 results

Jan 13 Coal miner Walter Energy expects its fourth-quarter financial results to be below its earlier forecast on lower production due to equipment and ventillation issues at a mine.

Walter in November had forecast net income between $120 million and $150 million and earnings of $1.91 to $2.39 per share.

"Walter estimates that fourth-quarter 2011 financial results were below the low end of its prior guidance," the company said in a statement.

The Tampa, Florida-based company cut its 2012 met coal production outlook, citing inherent risk in mining and lower-than-expected production from start-ups.

The company now expects met coal production at 11.5 million metric tons to 13 million metric tons, compared with its previous forecast of 13 million metric tons to 14 million metric tons.

